Travel | 6 Warm Weather SUP Yoga Retreats





6 Warm Weather SUP Yoga Retreats

Nowadays, SUP, yoga and tropical paradises pretty much go hand-in-hand. And when cold weather hits, we’re all dreaming of escaping to warmer temperatures where we can defrost all day under the sun doing some or all of the above. Lucky for us, there are plenty of outstanding escape options to help turn those dreams into our realities. Here are six SUP getaways in tropical paradises ranging from Mexico to the Philippines that are offering SUP, yoga and an opportunity to defrost. —Shari Coble

Yoga, Surf and SUP Retreat with Rawfood Workshop

Bocas del Toro, Panama

February 20 – 27, 2016

Price: Starting at $1,595

Level: All

Instructor: Christiane Mueller and Sandra Zerr

Seven nights on the water with daily yoga, SUP, and surf trips by boat in the Caribbean makes us want to catch a flight yesterday. Fresh juices, meals out or prepared by a chef, snorkeling and swimming the islands of Bocas del Toro, evening cocktails—can you ask for more? Actually, yes. There are also the options to go horseback riding, touring caves, diving, or taking a workshop in chocolate making or painting. Who’s there?!

hotbikramretreats.com

Holbox-Castaway SUP Yoga Retreat with SUP Yoga TulumHolbox Isla, Mexico

March 5 – 12, 2016

Price: Starting at $1,499

Level: All

Instructors: Kat Carroll and Nancy Kyd

Start your days in a relaxing way with morning meditations on the beach or sunrise SUP sessions. This retreat at Casa del Viento in Holbox offers the perfect backdrop for bumping up your SUP skills in classes, as well as on tours at sunrise, sunset, even one at night. Look forward to snorkeling and fishing in the warm water, picnicking after a boat trip to a nearby island, and improving your yoga practice with Vinyasa flows each day of the retreat.

supyogatulum.com

OnBoardSUP Baja Yoga Retreat

Baja, Mexico

March 25-31, 2016

Price: $1,495

Level: Some SUP experience suggested

Instructors: Leigh Claxton +

SUP, adventure and yoga are the focal points of OnBoard’s retreat in the Sea of Cortez. Standup paddle from island to island (supported), spending each night on a new beach camping beneath the stars while listening to whales and dolphins offshore. Rise with the sun to meditate and practice yoga, or sleep in until breakfast before paddling, swimming, hiking, and snorkeling Baja.

seatrek.com

Practice In Paradise Retreat

Eagle Beach, Aruba

April 9-16, 2016

Price: Starting at $1,995

Level: All

Instructor: Kat Fowler

Like the name of the retreat explains, you’ll be practicing your yoga and SUP yoga in the paradise that is the island of Aruba. Rejuvenate with massage treatments after snorkeling, sailing, and vigorous vinyasa flows and learn breathing techniques. The retreat also focuses on deep core work, strengthening your alignment in fundamental poses, restorative yoga and, maybe most importantly, cultivating a peaceful and relaxed state within.

thetravelyogi.com

Soul Ocean Retreats with Maui SUP School

Maui, Hawaii

Year-Round

Price: $3,000

Level: All

Instructor: Maria Souza

A six-day program focusing on individual growth by big wave pro Maria Souza’s Maui Stand Up Paddle Board School. Retreat to the Hawaiian waters daily for soul searching and improving your SUP surfing, SUP yoga and SUP fitness. Souza’s retreat also features daily yoga and meditation classes, daily body therapy sessions (like massage and aromatherapy), cooking classes and a waterfall excursion, a SUP snorkel trip, as well as drop-ins from professional athletes and other special guests to inspire and talk story.

standuppaddlesurfschool.com

SUP Yoga Beach Retreat and Island Adventures

Bohol, Philippines

Ongoing Year-round

Price: $350/person

Level: All

Instructors: Anqi Lim, Teo Forsberg and Xiuping Lee

If you’re in search of a shorter SUP retreat offering a lot of relaxation with some water time, this three-nighter in the Philippines is a quick one, but will leave you feeling fulfilled. Enjoy sunset SUP yoga sessions, relaxing on the beach, snorkeling in the marine park of Balicasag Island, visiting Virgin island, and watching dolphins frolic. Chill out, paddle, and enjoy the beauty of Bohol’s Alona Beach from the sand or the water.

qiretreats.com

More SUP Yoga.

Prefer SUP surfing escapes? SUP n’ Surf Retreat is a SUP surfing instructional vacation option that you won’t wanna pass up.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

