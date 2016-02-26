Travel | 6 Warm Weather SUP Yoga Retreats
Nowadays, SUP, yoga and tropical paradises pretty much go hand-in-hand. And when cold weather hits, we’re all dreaming of escaping to warmer temperatures where we can defrost all day under the sun doing some or all of the above. Lucky for us, there are plenty of outstanding escape options to help turn those dreams into our realities. Here are six SUP getaways in tropical paradises ranging from Mexico to the Philippines that are offering SUP, yoga and an opportunity to defrost. —Shari Coble
Yoga, Surf and SUP Retreat with Rawfood Workshop
Bocas del Toro, Panama
February 20 – 27, 2016
Price: Starting at $1,595
Level: All
Instructor: Christiane Mueller and Sandra Zerr
Seven nights on the water with daily yoga, SUP, and surf trips by boat in the Caribbean makes us want to catch a flight yesterday. Fresh juices, meals out or prepared by a chef, snorkeling and swimming the islands of Bocas del Toro, evening cocktails—can you ask for more? Actually, yes. There are also the options to go horseback riding, touring caves, diving, or taking a workshop in chocolate making or painting. Who’s there?!
hotbikramretreats.com
Holbox-Castaway SUP Yoga Retreat with SUP Yoga TulumHolbox Isla, Mexico
March 5 – 12, 2016
Price: Starting at $1,499
Level: All
Instructors: Kat Carroll and Nancy Kyd
Start your days in a relaxing way with morning meditations on the beach or sunrise SUP sessions. This retreat at Casa del Viento in Holbox offers the perfect backdrop for bumping up your SUP skills in classes, as well as on tours at sunrise, sunset, even one at night. Look forward to snorkeling and fishing in the warm water, picnicking after a boat trip to a nearby island, and improving your yoga practice with Vinyasa flows each day of the retreat.
supyogatulum.com
OnBoardSUP Baja Yoga Retreat
Baja, Mexico
March 25-31, 2016
Price: $1,495
Level: Some SUP experience suggested
Instructors: Leigh Claxton +
SUP, adventure and yoga are the focal points of OnBoard’s retreat in the Sea of Cortez. Standup paddle from island to island (supported), spending each night on a new beach camping beneath the stars while listening to whales and dolphins offshore. Rise with the sun to meditate and practice yoga, or sleep in until breakfast before paddling, swimming, hiking, and snorkeling Baja.
seatrek.com
Practice In Paradise Retreat
Eagle Beach, Aruba
April 9-16, 2016
Price: Starting at $1,995
Level: All
Instructor: Kat Fowler
Like the name of the retreat explains, you’ll be practicing your yoga and SUP yoga in the paradise that is the island of Aruba. Rejuvenate with massage treatments after snorkeling, sailing, and vigorous vinyasa flows and learn breathing techniques. The retreat also focuses on deep core work, strengthening your alignment in fundamental poses, restorative yoga and, maybe most importantly, cultivating a peaceful and relaxed state within.
thetravelyogi.com
Soul Ocean Retreats with Maui SUP School
Maui, Hawaii
Year-Round
Price: $3,000
Level: All
Instructor: Maria Souza
A six-day program focusing on individual growth by big wave pro Maria Souza’s Maui Stand Up Paddle Board School. Retreat to the Hawaiian waters daily for soul searching and improving your SUP surfing, SUP yoga and SUP fitness. Souza’s retreat also features daily yoga and meditation classes, daily body therapy sessions (like massage and aromatherapy), cooking classes and a waterfall excursion, a SUP snorkel trip, as well as drop-ins from professional athletes and other special guests to inspire and talk story.
standuppaddlesurfschool.com
SUP Yoga Beach Retreat and Island Adventures
Bohol, Philippines
Ongoing Year-round
Price: $350/person
Level: All
Instructors: Anqi Lim, Teo Forsberg and Xiuping Lee
If you’re in search of a shorter SUP retreat offering a lot of relaxation with some water time, this three-nighter in the Philippines is a quick one, but will leave you feeling fulfilled. Enjoy sunset SUP yoga sessions, relaxing on the beach, snorkeling in the marine park of Balicasag Island, visiting Virgin island, and watching dolphins frolic. Chill out, paddle, and enjoy the beauty of Bohol’s Alona Beach from the sand or the water.
qiretreats.com
