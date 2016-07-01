Watch a huge slingshot catapult BASE jumpers over 300 feet into the air





Sometimes in life the question “Why not?” is better suited than just “Why?” A huge slingshot used to catapult BASE jumpers into the air certainly qualifies under the first instance.

BASE jumpers Chris Douggs and Jimmy Pouchert teamed up with the local BASE jumping community in Dubai to build what is essentially a human slingshot. Tossing them over 300 feet into the air via some cranes and a lot of industrial strength rubber, they go from 0 to 124 mph in one second. That’s over six G’s of force exerted onto them.

Sure, why not!

More from GrindTV

Marine catches huge tiger shark off North Carolina

Ryan Villopoto showed up to a local motocross race and surprised everyone

Explore 5 of the best paddle-to camping adventures in America

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!