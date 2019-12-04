



Armie Hammer had quite a memorable experience taking an adventure with Bear Grylls on the latest episode of Running Wild. After taking model and actress Cara Delevingne to the Sardinia Mountains for her episode, Grylls brought Hammer back to Sardinia for a different type of expedition.

Grylls and Hammer climbed cliffs, went cave scuba diving, and stayed out in the wilderness overnight, but Hammer’s most memorable moment had to do with a goat. As the duo made their way through the landscape of Sardina, Grylls wrangled a goat had Hammer suck milk straight from the teat to get the nutrients they needed—yeah, don’t try this at home.

Here’s a look:

ICYMI, last night @armiehammer showed the world that he might not eat peaches, but he will suck milk straight from a goat’s teat.

Catch the replay of the episode tonight at 10/9c on National Geographic.#RunningWild pic.twitter.com/myRhc74Gf5 — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) December 4, 2019

Before the season, Grylls teased Hammer’s episode, telling Men’s Journal that Hammer: “had a full-on journey and quite an incredible experience,” Grylls said. “[Armie] is a trained scuba guy, but he’d never done diving like this. The access caves were under cliffs and we went through the rough coast to get in there. There were tiny holes in the caves for us to get through, his heart rate was through the roof. But there were so many fun moments and we had a great time, and we’ve stayed good friends.”

The cave diving was some of the most exciting—and scary—parts of the journey for Hammer: “We went in the water, we went down, we swam for a bit, and it got pitch black,” Hammer says. “I mean like scary dark. Next thing we’re in a cave and now we’re about to crawl through, what looks to be a birth canal.”

Here’s a look at the moment:

Tuesday, @BearGrylls puts @ArmieHammer to the test, having him swim through pitch black water to an underwater cave–and then finding a new way out. pic.twitter.com/x1i4rF93zx — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) November 29, 2019

Next week, Men’s Journal will have an exclusive look at Dave Bautista’s episode of Running Wild, which will find the Avengers star going through the Arizona desert and Colorado River with Grylls. The episode airs on December 10, here’s an exclusive photo from the episode:

