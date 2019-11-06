Brie Larson took a major adventure earlier this year in Captain Marvel—but nothing could prepare her for the trip she took with Bear Grylls on the new season of Running Wild.

Larson joined Grylls for the first episode, taking an expedition into an island jungles in Panama. The episode included Larson and Grylls arriving at the island by jumping out of a helicopter into the ocean before venturing into the jungle:

.@brielarson proving she’s a real-life superhero by jumping out of a helicopter and rappelling down rock faces. #RunningWild pic.twitter.com/UBsvbx0B8J — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) November 6, 2019

Grylls spoke with Men’s Journal about his trip with Larson ahead of the season, saying that the Captain Marvel star was an “amazing, positive and hard-working presence” as the two battled “mosquitoes, sharks, and the unknowns of the jungle.”

During the course of the episode, Larson also went over a swamp filled with crocodiles, and ate some insects to help get some protein in her system: “I just ate a beetle larva, I’d rather not explain what it tastes like,” Larson said in the episode. “I think I’m supposed to feel more energized than I do. I think that cappuccinos work better.”

Here’s a look at Larson having some rhino beetle larvae for a “good snack”:

In a deleted scene from the episode, Larson and Grylls made a spear to use in the jungle:

In this deleted scene from Brie Larson’s episode of Running Wild, Brie and Bear work to make a spear using objects they find in the jungle. Catch up online: https://t.co/CRjSiRZDGa #RunningWild pic.twitter.com/U13lCdzwSm — Running Wild (@RunningWildwBG) November 6, 2019

Running Wild with Bear Grylls airs on National Geographic channel on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

