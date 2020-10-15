Watch: Cougar Follows Hiker on Trail For Six Terrifying Minutes

It’s not everyday you get to witness the six most terrifying minutes of someone’s life, especially from their point of view. On Saturday, Kyle Burgess was running in Utah’s Slate Canyon, near Provo, when he came across a cougar and her cubs. For the next six minutes, the hissing and snarling cougar pursued Burgess down the trail. While the cougar was simply protecting her young, the encounter was nothing short of terrifying.

See for yourself, but be warned, this video is not for the faint of heart.

