



We’re used to seeing David Beckham on the soccer pitch (and the red carpet), but snowboarding down a peak in the Swiss Alps? Not so much. That’s about to change: In partnership with Swiss-made watch brand Tudor, Beckham teamed up with Norwegian Olympic snowboarder Kjersti Buaas for an early-morning trek to make first tracks in the Alps. Despite being out of his element, Beckham came away with a strong appreciation for the sport.

“Today was a lot more emotional than I thought,” he said. “I feel that I found a connection with snowboarding.”

To reach the summit, he and Buaas had to get up well before dawn and skin their way up the mountain with just headlamps to guide them. The dark, steep terrain, and high altitude made the trip difficult, but Beckham was undeterred.

“You see the mountains and you see the landscape, it gives you energy,” he said.

Beckham is an accomplished athlete, but transitioning into a totally new sport was definitely a stretch for him. Even so, he enjoyed the chance to learn from a world class snowboarder like Buaas. He also proved to be a quick learner, and was soon carving turns right behind her as they made their way down the mountain.

“As soon as I’m on the slopes, I feel 18 again,” he said.

Check it out in the video below:

Of course, both Beckham and Buaas sported Tudor watches during their adventure. Buaas wore a Tudor Black Bay with a striking burgundy bezel and a fabric strap to match, and Beckham had a Tudor Black Bay P01 on his wrist, which was definitely a good pick. This rugged sports watch is based on a prototype designed in the 1960s for the U.S. Navy. It features a high-performance Tudor Manufacture movement with a silicon balance spring and 70-hour power reserve—a big asset when you're trying to keep your bearings in the backcountry.

