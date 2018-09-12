The Dawn Wall clip is courtesy of The Orchard and Red Bull Media House. [Editor’s Note: This clip features brief graphic content, which may disturb some viewers.]

Caldwell who first began mapping out the route in 2009 was the first person to even imagine that this seemingly blank, featureless expanse of granite could be climbed free. After partnering up with Jorgeson, the pair would spend a major chunk of the next five years dangling off fixed ropes trying to connect the dots, linking up minuscule cracks, nubbins, and edges so that one day it might be climbed in a single multi-day push. In The Dawn Wall, climbing eminence John Long calls the three-week ascent of the 3,000 ft. face, “the most continuously difficult rock climb ever done.”

Here’s what you need to know about their climb, the new film, and the exclusive clip, above.

How did the filmmakers shoot the up-close footage of two climbers suspended on a rock wall thousands of feet off the ground?

The film’s co-director Josh Lowell and its primary videographer, his brother Brett Lowell, were with the project almost from the beginning. Brett spent months, spread over the course of years, hanging from a 3,000 ft. fixed rope to record Caldwell and Jorgeson trying to work out the most difficult pitches. And falling a lot. When the final push began in late December 2015, Brett essentially lived on the wall, sharing a portaledge (collapsible sleeping platform) with Caldwell. Jorgeson, who liked his personal space, had the portaledge next door.