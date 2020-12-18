Watch: GoPro Releases Epic Montage of Best Clips From 2020

Since its inception in 2002, GoPro has changed the game when it comes to videography. Instead of relying on video production companies to film their latest adventures or stunts, GoPro gives people the opportunity to get creative and capture it themselves with a camera that mounts just about anywhere––from your head to your selfie stick. The result is some of the most mind-bending videos and death-defying clips ever produced.

To prove this point, the company hosts the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge––an annual video challenge where people submit their best, funniest and most creative unedited clips for a shot at their share of a million dollars. This week, they released a highlight reel with some of this year’s best submissions. The beautiful montage features a wide range of activities and provides some much-needed daydream fodder for those of us stuck indoors.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!