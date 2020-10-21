Adventure

Watch: Luna The Trail Dog is Probably The World’s Happiest Dog

This article originally appeared on Bike.com and was republished with permission.

When it’s time to hit the trails, having a partner to ride with is a good idea. It’s not only safer in the case of a nasty yard sale, but it’s always more fun to share the stoke with a friend. But if another human isn’t around, a four-legged trail buddy is the next best thing.

Meet Luna, a trail dog that shreds trails harder and faster than most grown adults. She hits the jumps, corners like a champ and sprints with pure speed. Check out this edit of Luna chasing her owner down a narrow singletrack––tongue hanging out the whole way.

