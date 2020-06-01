Follow six world-class slackliners as they venture deep into the Norwegian mountains to attempt something that’s never been done before. This group of thrill-seekers endured the harshest of conditions in order to get themselves suspended high in the sky, between two massive cliffsides to walk a thin-line under the glow of the magical Northern Lights.

With all rugged elements relentlessly working against them throughout this journey, the team persevered, and ultimately witnessed something indescribable. Their drive to achieve their goal is illustrated beautifully in the latest release from Raised by Wolves Films: “PATHFINDER.”

The short film wonderfully captures their experience, with cinematography and a soundtrack that paints an epic picture of the allure that challenges like this provide to people with otherworldly visions. With the goal to inspire people across the world to step outside of their comfort zones, this film and its team set out to trigger something deep within the souls of its viewers to follow their passions and fulfill their dreams.

From the filmmakers: “A rich and meaningful story, the 10-minute film explores the physical and spiritual aspects in the world of six slack-liners with insights from Norwegians on the folklore and mysticism surrounding the Northern Lights, the nature of the setting, and the indigenous people of the north: The Sámi. With a goal of inspiring others to get out of their comfort zone and overcome fears, PATHFINDER embodies true passion and resilience from these individuals.”

Sit back, take a 10-minute break from what you’re doing, and press play. This film is a true testament to the beauty of the human spirit.

