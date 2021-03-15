Season 1, Episode 1 of ‘Run Around the World’: A Docuseries About Chasing the Gnarliest Adventures

In fall 2017, Jason Schlarb and Meredith Edwards traveled across China to compete in one of the gnarliest mountain races in the country, the Ultra Trail Mt. Siguniang.

It’s an off-the-beaten path event that includes both a 60K and 100K, with the highest average elevation of any race in the world. Suffice to say the scenery is as breathtaking as the ascents.

Episode 1 of Run Around the World reveals their experience discovering China’s customs, food, and landscapes while meeting a growing community of runners exploring the region’s western frontier. Stay tuned for more episodes to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

