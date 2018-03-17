Watch the Supergirl Snow Pro Contest at Bear Mountain LIVE

The Supergirl Snow Pro contest hits Bear Mountain in Big Bear, California this weekend. Mach 17-18 will see some top female snowboarders competing against one another in boardercross and halfpipe events. Pros like Lindsey Jacobellis, Hannah Teter, Meghan Tierney and others are slated to competed.

Not only that, but there are also amateur divisions amongst the pro contests, concerts and festival village. As the Supergirl Snow Pro website says, “The event is designed to not only showcase the best female snowboarders on the planet, but also to also serve as a developmental contest to help locate, nurture, mentor and encourage the next generation of aspiring snowboarding pros.”

And if you can’t make it to Big Bear this weekend, then you’re in luck because you can watch the contest right here on ASN LIVE!

