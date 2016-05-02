Watch: Violent multi-bike crash at Brooklyn race

The final event of a popular unsanctioned bike race Saturday in Brooklyn, New York saw a serious bike crash when a lead motorcycle stalled, causing a massive chain reaction crash in which at least seven riders were injured and transported to the hospital.

The Red Hook Criterium is a bike race series featuring riders racing against each other on brakeless, fixed gear track bikes, on a short and technical urban circuit over multiple laps.

RELATED: Bicycle race crash in slow motion is the stuff of nightmares

The crash occurred at the start of the race, which was staged at night in Brooklyn over a roughly 1-kilometer track.

Another angle of the crash was captured on video by Antoine Fabry, a cyclist who was involved:

“I went to the other side of the course when the crash happened, but saw lots of bloody people walking around,” a fan in attendance told Gothamist. “It was a disaster! Basically the motorcycle that rides ahead of the group stalled, and there was just a huge pileup of riders who couldn’t get around him in time.”

These type of crashes aren’t exactly uncommon at the Red Hook Criterium.The series makes four stops — the Brooklyn race as well as events in London, Barcelona and Milan. Due to the large number of racers riding in tight packs on small, technical courses, the race tends to produce big crashes. As evidenced by an Instagram post by cyclist Tristan Uhl, the carnage at this year’s event wasn’t just confined to the finals, as the qualifier races also saw high-speed crashes.

The Red Hook Criterium is not sanctioned by cycling’s governing body, USA Cycling. As such, riders are not provided with medical insurance by the event, and have to sign waivers to participate in the race.

More from GrindTV

Do wild places still exist?

An Interview with Jessie Gentry, President of The Velvets Motorcycle Club

Tabata is the fast-paced workout for people on the move

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!