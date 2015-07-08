Wave Sport exits North America





Longtime kayak manufacturer Wave Sport today announced the following news in a press release below (and posted on the company’s site ) with its intention to transition production and distribution to Europe, selling through existent North American inventory. Read more about the legacy of the Wave Sport with a story of the brand’s inception, in the words of its outspoken founder and kayak design pioneer Chan Zwanzig , plus a look at Wave Sport’s place during freestyle kayaking’s heyday through one of its marquee team athletes, Dan Gavere

Jul 08, 2015

To our Wave Sport family,

It has been our honor to produce the best whitewater kayaks in the world for the last 29 years. When Chan Zwanzig started Wave Sport in 1986, he was importing one kayak from the UK, the Lazer. Fast forward a few years, Wave Sport playboats were dominating world competitions, as our creek boats were used to notch the hardest first descents. Wave Sport was on the leading edge in the ’90s and that has continued through today.

So it is with mixed emotions we announce to you that we are transitioning production and distribution of all Wave Sport kayaks to Europe, starting in 2016. Our remaining North American inventory will be sold through our loyal retailers.

Here is the good news. First, all of the employees working with Wave Sport will remain within the Confluence Outdoor family as we shift our focus to Dagger. Our designers, engineers, and production gurus will transfer all of the knowledge that went into amazing boats like the Mobius and the Recon and devote their skills to expanding Dagger’s commitment to whitewater.

Additionally, we will continue to support our amazing team of athletes and ambassadors. We are excited to be sending Bryan Kirk, Hunter Katich, and Elaine Campbell to ICF Freestyle Worlds in September. Our athletes will always have a home within our Confluence family. And remember, Wave Sport has a bright future and huge opportunity in Europe so we expect to see our kayaks on top of podiums for years to come.

Also, if you own a Wave Sport boat that is currently under warranty, it will be honored throughout the length of the original warranty. We’ll still be around to answer questions, you can call us at 1-800-52-KAYAK.

Our deepest thanks to everyone in our loyal boater family. We could not have gotten anywhere without your support. We’re looking forward to the next chapter, and hope that you will follow Wave Sport’s next chapter and check in with us as we focus our passion into Dagger kayaks.

See you on the river!

Wave Sport

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

