Werner Paddles and Kialoa Join Forces in Merger

Jan. 1, 2019 – Werner and Kialoa are “Together on the Water.” After a phone call and subsequent visits this past summer, Meg and Dave Chun, owners of Kialoa, and Bruce Furrer, President of Werner Paddles, agreed that a partnership between Werner and Kialoa would create a strong team to provide even better paddles and services to the Kialoa paddling community. With Werner Paddles leading the manufacturing of Kialoa paddles, Meg and Dave would be freed from production operations to focus 100% of their energies to the paddling community. This led to a deal where Kialoa is now part of the Werner Paddles’ Family.

“When we began to consider a manufacturing partner for us to grow Kialoa, Werner Paddles was on the top of our list” stated Dave Chun. “Werner is a family run, Pacific Northwest Company with deep roots in kayak and SUP paddling communities. The blending of the brands is a natural fit.”

“We have admired the Kialoa brand for years,” says Bruce Furrer. “We are thrilled to be growing our paddle family to include Outrigger and Dragon Boat paddles with the leading brand and leading ambassadors in Meg and Dave.”

Kialoa will remain in Bend, Oregon with Meg and Dave leading the Sales and Marketing efforts.

“Together on the Water,” represents the community of self-propelled paddlers. With the joining of Kialoa and Werner, the paddling family continues to grow.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

