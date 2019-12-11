As a Few More Trucks Passed,

We began to pack up our stuff. By 11 a.m., I’d be up for almost 30 hours, alternating between camera or coffee in hand. The SCORE Baja 1000 is an event unlike any other, with a reputation as one of the racing world’s greatest endurance gauntlets that is well deserved. I certainly felt worked just documenting it. Covered in dust, I didn’t realize then how our own frenetic pace to witness the race had allowed us to experience such unique slices of the wild peninsula that I would never have otherwise.

All I knew then was that I needed a nap and a shower. We threw all our gear in the back of our own truck and bounced off to the final stage back in Ensenada, hoping to catch one more truck blast by us to the finish.

5 Reasons Why the Baja 1000 Is the World’s Craziest Offroad Race

