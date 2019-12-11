Our first night

We stayed up until 4 a.m., watching all of the motos and quads, then Trophy Trucks pass by. After a short nap we drove farther down the course, to catch the leaders again. This year’s course started and finished outside Ensenada, moving counter-clockwise entirely in Baja Califonia (Norte), down the Pacific Coast and back up the gulf side.

A lot of what surprised me about the Baja 1000 wasn’t the race itself, but the spectators and community around it. We camped that night near a local family, toasted beers with them, shared food, played music and learned about their lives living in Baja. Spectators lined the course for hundreds of miles into the desert, so meeting other people is common, and one of my absolute favorite parts of the experience. The people we met in Baja were some of the nicest I’ve ever come across.

