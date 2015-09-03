What it’s like to spend a day with surfer Sage Erickson





Sage Erickson brings her iPhone 5S into the ocean. Which in theory seems like it should inspire some diatribe about our generation’s dependence on technology, but in reality is almost like part of her job description.

Besides appeasing the hungry following of social-media fans who want to see what the svelte blonde professional surfer is up to when she’s not competing on the World Surf League’s Women’s Championship Tour, Erickson is demonstrating why she was plucked out of the lineup to be the new face of LifeProof, a line of waterproof phone cases. I mean, who better to test the validity of the company’s claims than someone who spends the majority of her time covered in sand and saltwater?

“Social media is so huge now,” Erickson tells GrindTV. “Sometimes I miss my pre-Internet brain, where I could clock out and just enjoy moments for what they were. With that said, the world is a huge place, and with social media, we get a chance to see all its wonders. There are so many creative people in the world and being able to see and experience their interests motivates me.”

Now that she’s equipped with a LifeProof Nüüd for iPhone 5S, which suits the surfer thanks to a waterproof, drop-proof, screen-less construction, we asked Erickson to give us a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a competitive World Tour surfer. #SurfGoals, anyone?

Erickson’s alarm goes off at 6:15 a.m. daily, when she wakes up and has a cup of coffee with her mother, watches the news and answers emails. Then it’s off to check the surf.

“I surf for at least an hour, then come home and make lunch,” she says. “Training comes in the afternoon depending on when my trainer is available.”

Besides daily surf sessions, Erickson says she works out five times a week, practicing body combat classes to help with her cardio training.

“I also love Pilates,” she says. “I’m just getting into using the reform[er] machine, which targets direct internal muscle groups.”

Still, all the physical training in the world can’t prepare a surfer for the feeling of defeat after a loss during competition. “It’s not what we expect at times, but it has a lot to do with our attitude toward the loss,” she explains.

“Losing is when I learn the most sometimes because I’m in such a low state. If you’re not always winning, then there is work to be done. I don’t strive for perfection, but [I do want to be] the best version of myself.”

Win or lose, after a competitive heat, Erickson always relaxes in the same way: “I love putting on ‘CSI’ and taking a nap,” she laughs. “I’m a firm believer in power naps. It’s a time to turn off my brain from competition, training and other responsibilities.”

Erickson has been performing consistently this season, but to her, surfing is less about winning a title and more about the experience competition affords her. “I love that competition takes me around the world with my best friends,” she explains. “The lifestyle itself is incredible. I mean, my workplace is the ocean!”

“I also love winning. The challenge and the process to be the best gives me purpose,” she adds. “Being a world champion is a big goal and I want to get closer and closer to that.”

