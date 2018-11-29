



Be sure to head to to Breckenridge on Dec. 13-16 where you can watch the world’s best skiers and snowboarders showcase their talent and fight for gold at 2018 Winter Dew Tour. The athlete roster is stacked with Pyeongchang Olympians, including 35 medalists combined from both the Olympics and Paralympics.

This year’s modified superpipe and slopestyle course have an array of creative features that push the boundaries of traditional competition. Head to Dew Tour’s website for the full course preview.

If you can make it out to the event, be sure to check out all the fan-based activities – both on and off the mountain – that are free and open to the public. The Saturday evening concert featuring The Motet and upgraded Dew Tour VIP packages are ticketed options.

Can’t make it? No problem. A total of six Winter Dew Tour hours will air on NBC and NBCSN, with DewTour.com live streaming all the action from Thursday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 16.

All finals will stream live on Facebook, Periscope, Twitch, Daily Motion, Youtube, TWSnow.com, Newschoolers.com, Powder.com, adventuresportsnetwork.com and Snowboarder.com. The new Dew Tour app will also exclusively offer live scoring in addition to the livestream.

Head to the Dew Tour website for the full event schedule.

Here’s who to look out for this year at Dew Tour …

Men’s & Women’s Ski Modified Superpipe

The defending 2017 champion and Aspen native Alex Ferreira will work to stay on top of the Dew Tour podium but Torin Yater-Wallace, Pyeongchang gold medalist David Wise and Kevin Rolland could perhaps take the helm.

Reigning Olympic and Dew Tour champion in women’s ski halfpipe Cassie Sharpe will be the skier to watch. The return of 15-year-old Kelly Sildaru who was injured all last season, and Maddie Bowman are also strong contenders for the podium.

Men’s & Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Henrik Harlaut will be working for a three-peat at Dew Tour this year, but Oystein Braaten, the 2017 Dew Tour bronze medalist and Pyeongchang gold medalist is at the top of his game.

Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe

After a dynamic 2017 Dew Tour Superpipe event, Colorado native Jake Pates looks to defend his title in the pipe.

Expect the women’s pipe to be lively with the return of the dynamic 2017 Dew Tour and Pyeongchang champion Chloe Kim.

Men’s & Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Max Parrot will be defending his title against a strong field of athletes. His fellow Canadians and Pyeongchang silver medalist Mark McMorris and Pyeongchang gold medalist Red Gerard.

On the women’s side, Spencer O’Brien will battle to defend her title, competing alongside Pyeongchang gold medalist Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino, who has been riding strong in the past year, should also prove to be a strong opponent.

Men’s & Women’s Adaptive Banked Snowboard

Dew Tour gold medalists Evan Strong and Noah Elliott will return after also taking home medals in the Pyeongchang Paralympics in Snowboardcross (silver and gold, respectively). On the women’s side, Brenna Huckaby will look to defend her title from last year. Look for Pyeongchang Paralympians Amy Purdy and Brittani Couri who will be aiming for their top podium spots.

Team Challenge

The Team Challenge features the industry’s top brands, legend captains and a team of athletes who will compete in Jib, Jumps and Modified Superpipe. Combined athlete scores will determine a team winner. Each team will have a captain and three athletes: one each for the Jib, Jump and Modified Superpipe sections.

For more information on the Winter Dew Tour – including a full roster of invited athletes, schedule of events, tickets and more, visit Dew Tour’s Website.

All Photos Courtesy of Dew Tour.

