What’s New at the Vans US Open of Surfing for 2019





Kicking off this Saturday, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing is back in Huntington Beach, CA. And year after year, the annual event is so much more than just a QS 10,000 surf contest.

Its stadium-like atmosphere with wall-to-wall spectators makes it one of the most anticipated events of the year in the heart of the surf industry hub of Southern California. And this year, they’re rolling a few brand spankin’ new attractions.

Vans Duct Tape Festival/Surfboard Demo

If you’ve ever been intrigued by unconventional boards you’ve seen surfers stylishly and effortlessly trimming their way down the line on … then you’re in luck. Brand new for this year’s event is the Vans Duct Tape Festival, which will feature eight one-of-a-kind handshaped surfboards from Dane Reynolds, Leila Hurst, Tosh Tudor, and Austin Kanfoush – and the boards will be available to the public to rent all week long. Following the event, the eight boards will be on display across the street at JACK’s Surfboards.

Be sure to stop by the Duct Tape booth (designed by Chris Johanson) to rent a board, talk shop, discuss board design, and simply wallow in what makes surf culture so unique.

Also, don’t miss out on the Vans Duct tape Invitational happening throughout week. This contest is truly a who’s-who of the best loggers across the globe, including the likes of Justin Quintal, Alex Knost, Troy Elmore, Andy Nieblas, Honolua Blomfield, Karina Rozunko, Victoria Vergara, Jen Smith, and so many more.

Vans Showdown Street Skate Contest: Aug. 2-4

Brand new for 2019, this invite-only new skate format will feature a “point-less” scoring system that pays tribute to skate contests of the past. With a $125,000 prize purse – as well as help from iconic skate brands like Quasi, Toy Machine, Girl, and Baker to develop the street course – this contest is sure to be an event that skaters of all ages won’t want to miss.

The A-list of invited skaters includes: Kyle Walker, Beatrice Domond, Kader Sylla, Breanna Geering, Pedro Delfino, Etienne Gagne, Dick Rizzo, Josh Wilson, Justin Figeroa, Riley Hawk, Austyn Gillette, Collin Provost, Tyler Pacheco, Blake Carpenter, Johan Stuckey, Mason Silva, Cyril Jackson, Axel Cruysbergh, Miles Willard, and Yonnie Cruz.

Not to mention that, for the first time ever, Vans is introducing free daily public skate sessions on the street course, so be sure to bring your board. RSVP is required, limited space is available, and any skaters under 18 years old will need a parent or guardian present to sign the waiver.

Vans BMX Rebel Jam: July, 27-28

Another first-time-ever for the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing is the Vans BMX Rebel Jam which will showcase some of the best BMXers on the planet (both men and women) in an all-new competitive format with $40,000 up for grabs. The new non-traditional street format will embrace community and tip its hat to contests of the past, putting emphasis on things like originality and style. It will also be judged by riders, as well select VIP invitees.

The invited athlete list includes: Alex Donnachie, Anthony Perrin, Augie Simoncini, Broc Raiford, Bruno Hoffmann, Chad Kerley, Corey Martinez, Dakota Roche, Dan Kruk, Dennis Enarson, Devon Smillie, Eddie Baum, Ethan Corriere, Garrett Reynolds, Gaspar Guendulain, Jason Watts, Jordan Godwin, Kevin Kalkoff, Kevin Peraza, Kilian Roth, Lewis Mills, Mark Burnett, Reed Stark, Sean Ricany, Trey Jones, and Ty Morrow.

The street course will also be open for free public BMX sessions throughout the week. Be sure to RSVP for your session ahead of time.

Honorable Mention: Stoke-O-Rama

While this is not the first year that the U.S. Open has hosted the Stoke-O-Rama, you certainly don’t want to miss out on this annual celebration of stoke.

Hosted by the non-proﬁt Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation – San Clemente’s Tanner, Pat and Dane Gudauskas – this awesome event is all about sharing the stoke and fostering positive vibes in (and out of) the water. The community-driven youth surf contest will take place on July 27 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Registration from 7 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.)

Check out the Stoke-O-Rama page for all the heats and times.

