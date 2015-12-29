What’s Under your Drysuit?





By Neil Schulman

Paddler: Tom Pogson

Home Waters: The Gulf of Alaska, near his home on Kodiak Island

Typical Conditions: Frigid seas and air temperatures down to minus-10 degrees

Under the Drysuit: A mix of traditional wool and heavy fleece. “I wear medium-weight SmartWool tops and bottoms as a wicking layer under a 200-weight fleece top and pants. I also wear heavy wool socks and when it’s really cold, a storm cag over the drysuit. This system evolved over 15 years of paddling more than 100 days a year in Alaska.”

Extras: A fuzzy-rubber hood or helmet liner, and oversized Kokatat Inferno mitts under pogies. “If you need to do a rescue when it’s below freezing, you can’t function without gloves on. The extra-large size keeps circulation in my fingers.”

Paddler: Teresa Gryder

Home Waters: Whitewater streams in the Columbia River Gorge

Typical Conditions: Cold snowmelt rivers; chill winter rain to summer sun

Under the Drysuit: Polyester yoga pants and a polyester lightweight top, with a Nordic wool sweater. “Yoga pants are great for a drop-seat women’s drysuit because you can stretch them down to relieve yourself, and they’ll lay fat around your midsection. The sweater is warm and cheap, and I wear it after paddling too—I just change the baselayer to something cottony and dry.”

Extras: Teresa prefers pogies for direct contact with the paddle shaft, but keeps a pair of gloves in a drybag. “When it’s cold, I put a hand warmer inside each sweater sleeve.”

Paddler: Dennis Pennell

Home Waters: Long canoe expeditions in northern latitudes

Typical Conditions: The full Monty. Lakes, rivers and whitewater in variable, often extreme, weather. Plus, black fies.

Under the Drysuit: Dennis wears two layers of lightweight SmartWool tops and bottoms, or a light- to mid-weight combo in warmer conditions. “You can’t beat wool for warmth, reasonable dry time, and no stink after many days of paddling. Canoes are a wet ride in whitewater, and my lower body gets cold from splashes or water in the boat. Canoeing usually means more layers on my legs than kayaking.”

Extras: Dennis swears by his NRS Mystery Helmet Liner, which is “toasty warm and sheds rain like a duck.” He paddles in Glacier Glove Perfect Curve gloves. When temperatures plummet, he adds a pair of pogies.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

