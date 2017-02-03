Whitetail buck loses both antlers while on the run

A deer loses its antlers each year after a drop in testosterone following the rut, and the shedding process is said to take two to three weeks. Amazingly, a hunter quietly filming a whitetail buck running through the snow captured the entire process in mere seconds.

Grant Schuler, a Virtue staff member, and Neil Underwood were scouting a field for deer activity, according to OutdoorHub, when Schuler caught nature taking its course on video:

We presume the footage was taken recently near Underwood’s hometown of North Manchester, Indiana.

“There’s two sheds man,” Schuler can be heard whispering on the video. “He lost them both.”

Wrote the OutdoorHub: “It is a shed hunter’s favorite time of the year again, as bucks begin dropping their antlers, creating a real life needle in a haystack game for us shed hunting fanatics. All right, finding sheds is a little easier than a needle in a haystack, you just have to know where to look. Fortunately for these guys, they knew exactly where to look…

“That will be the easiest pair of sheds you’ll ever find!”

