Whitewater Rescue Essentials: The Clip Trick

Check out this rundown of the clip trick, presented by Boreal River Rescue and Five 2 Nine productions, on how to create an impromptu rescue device for reaching a pinned boat, made with simple items likely accessible on a river. Of course, you’ll also need some swiftwater rescue essentials with you, like a knife, rescue rope, and locking carabiner (as well as a handy zip-tie, easily stow-able in a life jacket pocket)
The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak
