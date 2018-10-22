Whitewater Rescue Essentials: The Clip Trick

Check out this rundown of the clip trick, presented by Boreal River Rescue and Five 2 Nine productions, on how to create an impromptu rescue device for reaching a pinned boat, made with simple items likely accessible on a river. Of course, you’ll also need some swiftwater rescue essentials with you, like a knife, rescue rope, and locking carabiner (as well as a handy zip-tie, easily stow-able in a life jacket pocket)

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

