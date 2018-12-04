Adventure

Whitewater Rescue Essentials: How to Throw Two Lines

Check out this simple method to quickly get two rescue lines out into the water using just one throwbag, presented by Boreal River Rescue and Five 2 Nine productions.  Smooth technique and a bit of preparation is all that is needed to get the most out of your rescue throws. This is a great skill to have when you, as a single rescuer from shore, need to recover multiple swimmers from the current.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

