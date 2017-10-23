Whitewater SUP Heaven on Oregon’s Rogue River

The Rogue River in Oregon is a classic. While fishermen and whitewater enthusiasts have been boating the river for decades, paddleboarding the Rogue’s Wild & Scenic section with its numerous Class II-IV rapids is a newer form of adventure there.

I’ve had the opportunity to paddle it on a board three separate times, once as a SUP-support trip with overnight gear tethered to the board. That’s my typical way of paddling rivers. But my last couple of trips down the Rogue have been raft supported and I have to say, I like it. Raft-support allows for a more casual pace, the ability to explore more rapids, and the option to invite more friends along.

Here’s a video clip from a recent early Autumn run with my wife Angelique, my fellow Hala team rider Covey Baack, and the folks from Sawyer Station based in Gold Hill. Enjoy! – “SUP” Paul Clark



See more radical whitewater SUP videos on Paul Clark’s YouTube page.

