Why did a grizzly bear picnic with a mother and daughter in Russia?





A mother and daughter picnicking in the woods kept their composure when a grizzly bear joined them in Moscow, Russia, resulting in several stunning photos.

Fact is, the grizzly bear was an invited guest to the picnic for a photo shoot that was originally to be with a model named Irina. But Stepan the grizzly bear was so tame Irina wound up asking if her daughter could be a part of the photo shoot, too.

So Irina and Katya, along with a very intimidating-looking grizzly bear, posed in various positions while a photographer snapped their photos:

Stepan, who was abandoned at birth, was raised by a Russian couple. The grizzly bear grew up as a vegetarian so it isn’t inclined to attack people.

“Stepan doesn’t know the taste of meat — he loves mozzarella and cookies,” Olga Barantseva told Caters News. “He is in constant communication with people and knows what kindness and care are.

“This bear is so tender with the models that the fright disappears very fast … And even a small girl, after a short time of hesitation, was happy to pose together with the hug bear.”

The photo shoot only took about 30 minutes, but it was long enough for the big huggable grizzly bear to become fatigued.

“The bear is tender and sweet, but he is a big animal and gets tired very easily,” Barantseva told Caters News, adding that the grizzly bear is a professional actor and has gotten used to this kind of work.

Perhaps it’s a descendant of Gentle Ben?

