Why rest is so important to snowboarder Chloe Kim’s performance





For highly driven, competitive people, it can be hard to realize when not to push personal limits.

This past season, snowboarding star Chloe Kim learned that lesson the hard way as she tried to battle through a lingering illness during a back-to-back competition schedule.

That decision eventually landed the 17-year-old snowboarder in the emergency room. This brought her to the realization of just how vital rest can be when you’re constantly pushing yourself — both physically and mentally.

As Kim discusses in the video, her contest schedule was packed last year. She spent months away from home traveling to Colorado, South Korea and Switzerland, before ultimately breaking down in South Korea and heading to the hospital.

Once fully recovered, Kim bounced back in spectacular form from her hospitalization, taking gold at the Burton U.S. Open in March.

“The biggest lesson that I learned from last season is probably to just take care of myself a little better,” Kim says in the video. “I need to take a break sometimes … I did a lot of things that, at the end of the day, it wasn’t worth me getting sick and really tired for. Your health is so much more important than how you do in a contest.”

Now, Kim is looking to maintain her health for the upcoming season so she can represent the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m all over the place,” Kim said of trying to qualify for the Olympic team. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster.”

