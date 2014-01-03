



Paddling the Pacific Northwest

When most people think of standup paddling they think of guys and gals in bathing suits frolicking in tropical locales above aquamarine water. Those obsessed with the sport know that this represents only a small sliver of paddling opportunities in this watery world. Paddlers such as Karen Wrenn, Cyril Burguriere and Beau Whitehead take advantage of our sport year-round even in the when the waters of the Pacific Northwest grow cold. This video captures their solitude, their peace and their passion for paddling even in the dead of winter.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

