Winter SUP Surf Sessions in France

For some paddlers, the winter doldrums mean several months of their boards doing nothing but gathering dust. For others, it means braving the chilly conditions and being rewarded with a winter full of waves. In this video, we get to see the results of the later of those two scenarios with highlights from paddler Martin Letourneur’s winter of SUP surfing in the Brittany region of northwest France. It’s definitely worth a watch and may just inspire you to brush the dust off and get out for a paddle.

from northern California’s Ocean Beach.

in Hawaii.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!