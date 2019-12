Wipeouts | SUPsquatch Surfing

Sometimes it’s good to be goofy. Case and point in this entertaining edit of five paddlers attempting to surf their giant SUP. Despite their best attempts to ride the beast, their day was filled with wild wipeouts and botched drops. Nevertheless, it still looks like a ton of fun and is definitely worth a few laughs.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

