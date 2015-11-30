Woman dies in skiing accident at California resort; ‘I lost my best friend’





Natalie Altieri, a 21-year-old fashion design student at the University of Cincinnati, died from injuries suffered in a skiing accident at Bear Mountain ski resort Sunday in Southern California.

Altieri was skiing about 10:30 a.m. when she crashed into a metal stairway at the Big Bear Lake ski resort, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office via The Press-Enterprise. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m.

The exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, the coroner’s office said.

“Natalie was such an amazing person and sister,” Audrey Alysse, Altieri’s sister, posted Monday on Facebook. “Today I lost my best friend, and I cannot imagine my life without her. My family and I are heartbroken. We truly appreciate your prayers and positive thoughts.”

Altieri, a native of Jackson Township, Ohio, had been in California since August working with BCBG Max Azria Group as part of a student co-op program, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“My heart goes out to the friends and family of Natalie Altieri,” University of Cincinnati president Santa J. Ono tweeted. “We are fortunate that she graced the halls of the University of Cincinnati.”

Other reactions came from Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and The Cincy Snowcats, according to Cincinnati.com.

“Our hearts are saddened as heaven gained a beautiful Kappa angel today,” the sorority tweeted. “We love you always, rest in peace, Natalie.”

“Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Natalie Altieri,” the Cincy Snowcats wrote on Facebook. “It is never easy to lose a member of the skiing community, but especially not one so close to home. A terrible reminder of the dangers of the sport that we all have such a passion for; this tragedy will not soon be forgotten. Rest easy, Natalie.”

Altieri is survived by a sister, brother and her parents, according to Unofficial Networks. Funeral arrangements are pending.

