‘World of Adventure’ takes on Big Sky’s Big Couloir with Johnny Collinson

Looking for some of the most challenging ski terrain in America?

In this week’s ‘World of Adventure’, we check in with Johnny Collinson and crew as he attempts to take on one of America’s toughest ski runs, Big Sky‘s Big Couloir.

Big Sky, Montana, is known for its intense peaks, slopes and natural landscape, but the Big Couloir stands out even from its imposing neighbors.

The Big Couloir is a classic line on Lone Peak and requires skiers to check out with ski patrol before descending the 50-degree slope standing at 11,166 feet.

One of the unique aspects of the Big Couloir is that it is inside the Big Sky terrain park.

“People hike for distances to get to terrain like this, and we have it right off tram access,” says Rachael Efta, one of the Big Sky Ski Patrol supervisors accompanying Collinson.

Check out Collinson as he showcases his skill and style here, skiing the expert terrain with unwavering speed and confidence.

