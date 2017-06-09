



The State of Our Seas: Fast Facts About Today’s Oceans

For many paddlers, the ocean is our sanctuary.

It gives us a place to escape the pressures of everyday life and connect with the forces of raw, natural energy. Whether riding a wave at Malibu, downwinding across a Hawaiian channel or paddling along a local coastline, the ocean provides us healing and joy like no other place. Beyond its recreational offerings, all paddlers and human beings rely on it for a livable ecosystem and a thriving global economy. Without it, humans simply wouldn’t be.

As a worldwide community unites to celebrate World Ocean Day, we put together a few key stats about the current state of our seas.

The Good

The Bad

What can we do to help?

The National Ocean Service has a full list of solutions that each of us can use to prevent pollution from reaching the ocean. Check it out; there may be some easy ways for you to help improve the situation. Regarding the overfishing epidemic, we can help by making more responsible seafood choices. Visit www.fishwatch.gov for a full database of sustainable seafood and learn more about making better choices for the environment.

Finally, take the time to educate yourself on issues that impact our oceans. Look to science-driven resources such as NOAA and the Marine Conservation Institute to make true assessments of the ocean’s state. And most importantly, when you make note an injustice involving the ocean, speak up and do what you can to take action against it. Because really, what would we—paddlers and humans—be without the ocean?

