‘World of Adventure’ takes on the 2017 Casco Bay SwimRun

The Swedish sport of swimrun is one that many people may not be familiar with. Originating in 2006 from a drunken bet, the sport morphed into an event called the OTILLO, or “island to island.”

On this week’s “World of Adventure,” we follow the Casco Bay SwimRun, an event modeled after the original OTILLO.

The Casco Bay SwimRun is a two-person race through the Maine archipelago that prides itself on being the only OTILLO qualifier in North America. The event isn’t a relay race; rather, teammates must race the entire course together.

As the Casco Bay SwimRun website puts it, “Having the right teammate and equipment can make all the difference.” Choose wisely.

