World War II-like naval mine washes ashore on Outer Banks beach





A potentially unexploded naval mine, similar to those in the World War II era, washed ashore Monday on a beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The ordnance was discovered near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s beach access ramp 34 in Avon and was to be dealt with by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, according to the National Park Service.

Earlier in the day, a woman snapped a photo of another potentially unexploded naval mine that washed ashore on Whale Head Beach in Corolla, N.C., and sent it to WAVY.

Lt. Jason Banks of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office told WAVY that the ordnance was a training mine. He told WRAL that because it wasn’t live, there was no danger to the public. It wasn’t yet known if the other ordnance was also a training mine.

The National Park Service urged beachgoers to be alert for hazardous items washing ashore in severe weather conditions.

More from the NPS regarding Hurricane Maria:

As of 8:00 am this morning, Monday September 25, 2017, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, including Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch. According to current forecasts, it is likely that some direct impacts from Hurricane Maria, including tropical storm force winds, ocean overwash, and soundside storm surge will occur in the area beginning Tuesday, September 26. Due to potential impacts from predicted tropical storm conditions, today, visitor services will be suspended and visitor facilities temporarily closed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

