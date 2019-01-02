Adventure

The World’s Most Adventurous Women 2019

world's most adventurous women 2019
17
Emily Harrington works her way across an unrepeated rock climb in a large cave near Moon Hill, Yangshuo, China.Photograph by Tim Kemple

Meet the new adventure icons. From rock climber and mountaineer Emily Harrington scaling massive caves in China to big-wave surfer Maya Gabeira staring down a 68-foot wave in Portugal, here are 17 of the most adventurous women in the world who are redefining the limits of what’s humanly possible.

More from Adventure