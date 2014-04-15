World’s most expensive skateboard is $15,000





From the world of collectables, we present one of the most extravagant—if not oddest—items you might ever see, and it comes from the action-sports arena.

Introducing the $15,000 skateboard. And, yes, it is made of gold.

The 99.999 percent electro-plated gold skateboard is fully functional, but it is doubtful anybody would actually ride the thing, let alone touch it with their bare hands.

The lofty price tag, which is slightly more than the price of a 2013 Ford Fiesta, comes with a pair of 100-percent cotton archival gloves so as not to smudge the mirrored finish.

“When you are in the same room as the board, you can’t miss its glowing effect,” Matthew Willet told MailOnline.

Willet designed The Golden Skateboard for the New York–based skateboard shop SHUT. It is the world’s most expensive skateboard.

“The board took a lot of trial and error, but in the end came out amazing and everyone learned a lot,” Willet said. “The process is top secret, but we now know what we are capable of.

“I’ve been skateboarding my whole life, so making this was kind of a no-brainer.”

Sure, a no-brainer. Makes total sense. Everybody will want one.

The collector’s item is 31.5 inches long, 8 inches wide, and, at 9 pounds, weighs 80 percent more than the typical skateboard.

According to SHUT, “The board is the holy grail of skate that is worthy of its own Fort Knox.”

So, Tony Hawk, are you interested?

Us? We’ll stick to coins, stamps, and baseball cards.

Follow David Strege on Facebook

More from GrindTV

Bureo Skateboards up-cycles sea trash into skate decks

Hometown guide with pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler

Skateboarding’s funniest fails: the coffee slam

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!