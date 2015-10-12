World’s shortest bike race is ‘13.05 feet of hell’





Trial run#worldsshortestbikerace A video posted by LET IT POUR! (@fallingskybrew) on Oct 11, 2015 at 2:33pm PDT



At only 13.05 feet, the World’s Shortest Bike Race is 1,148,289,999,986.9 feet shorter than the Tour de France.

The race was hosted yesterday in Eugene, Oregon, by Falling Sky Brewing.

“This race is guaranteed to be over in a blink,” race organizer Rob Cohen told The Register-Guard. “An actual blink.”

About 100 racers participated in one of the events, including the slowest race competition, the World’s Shortest Bike Race and the Kids race.

The World’s Shortest Bike Ride was over in a matter of seconds.

The contest was broken down into groups of four. The winners of those rounds went on to semi-finals and so on, until the fastest racer was crowned.

Organizers also held a “slowest race” competition in which competitors struggled to be the last to the finish line.

Riders had to go as slow as they could without putting their feet down.

“That’s really skillful,” Cohen said. “It’s pretty impressive to watch.”

Shawn Litson of Oakridge won both races, according to The Register-Guard.

The second annual Shortest Bike Race was even shorter than last year’s course, in keeping with the event’s namesake.

It was so popular the first year, Cohen decided to make it an annual tradition to celebrate biking.

The family-friendly event also encouraged youngsters to get in on the action with the Kids Race.

The race was held in Oak Alley, right behind Falling Sky Brewing and was slated to last a mere 30 minutes.

Cohen said next year, they’ll shorten the course even more to 13.025 feet.

“We’d like to do if for the next 10 or 20 years so we’re fighting the infinite regression here,” Cohen said. “It might get so small that we won’t be able to have a race so we want to slow down our records.”

More from GrindTV.com

5 things we learned from day one of the 2015 Pacific Paddle Games

An outdoor lover’s guide to Rome

Emilio Pucci unveils high fashion skateboards

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!