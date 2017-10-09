WSL adds Mavericks big-wave surf contest to Big Wave Tour schedule





The World Surf League announced today that they have completed the purchase of the Mavericks big-wave surf contest and have added the event to this year’s Big Wave Tour schedule.

“We’re very pleased with this opportunity to work with the big-wave community in bringing the Mavericks event to life on the international stage,” WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a release. “The WSL intends to continue to run the Mavericks event and celebrate the stories of those who steward and surf it through the Big Wave Tour. This is a huge moment for both the organization and the sport of surfing.”

The $525,000 purchase by the WSL of the license for the event from Cartel Management was approved by a federal judge in September. Since then, the WSL was working with the San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners to assume control of the permit for the event.

While details on timing of the event are not yet known, Big Wave Tour commissioner Mike Parsons said in the release:

“Every big-wave surfer and fan on the planet knows that Mavericks holds a special place within this community. It’s one of the best big wave locations in the world and the opportunity to put it alongside Puerto Escondido, Nazaré and Pe’ahi is massive for the Big Wave Tour. After discussion with the athletes and the Senior Management team, including it in this year’s season was a no brainer. We’re all thrilled at the opportunity to run an event there.”

The Big Wave Tour just this year shrunk down to only three events (Puerto Escondido, Nazaré and Jaws), so the addition of arguably one of the most famous big waves in the world is a huge get for the Big Wave Tour.

While this is good news for the big-wave surfing community, the news earlier today that the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is in jeopardy of existing this year surely makes this news from the WSL a little bittersweet.

The WSL’s announcement also included that women will also have a shot at competing at Mavericks this winter, something that was supposed to happen last winter until the contest was canceled due to the bankruptcy of contest organizer Cartel Management.

Stay tuned to GrindTV for the details on the Mavericks big-wave surf contest as they come out.

