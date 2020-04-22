YETI Launches Free ‘Streaming’ Service for Earth Day

It’s no secret streaming services are booming right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People are urged to remain indoors, so they’re finding solace in binge-watching their favorite shows on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. However, for outdoor junkies like us, there really isn’t anything more soothing and relaxing than the chatter of nature. And the crew at YETI has recognized this just in time for Earth Day.

On Wednesday, the popular outdoor brand launched their version of a live “streaming” service: YETI+. This isn’t like any other streaming service out there, either. It’s quite literally what the name implies: They’re offering eight live feeds of literal streams in all their babbling glory.

This is the breath of fresh air people need during this self-isolation period indoors. The high-definition live streaming service features locations all over North America.

Have you ever been to the Big Island of Hawaii? They’re streaming that. Ever venture into the rugged woods of Oregon? They’re streaming that, too. From Texas to Vancouver, California to Colorado, these streams are certainly worth virtually visiting today. It’s totally free and will be available for a limited time.

We can’t think of any better white noise to have in the background of your day. With many of us unable to get outside and truly soak in the beautiful places we live, this streaming service is precisely what will scratch that itch you have to get immersed in nature. Happy Earth Day!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!