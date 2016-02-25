You Have to See this Grand Canyon Flash Flood Video

We’re just going to say it… this is better than nearly every cat video on the Internet. Watching an unedited clip of a desert flash flood, especially one of this magnitude, never gets old. The video, captured by rafters during a June 2015 cloudburst in the Grand Canyon, reminds us (again) of the raw power a rainstorm in the Southwest’s redrock landscape. Only a few of us will be lucky enough to experience one of these rare events in person, but we can all take a moment to appreciate their phenomenal beauty.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

