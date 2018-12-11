What You’ll Learn At the Barbados Dream Retreat

Camp Bajan Blue, March 2-9 on the island of Barbados, was designed to welcome any level of female paddler into the sport, so whether you’re a solid weekend warrior or just getting started, you’ll be able to build on your skills. Our instructors Casi Rynkowski and Anna Levesque have extensive experience teaching paddlers of all abilities how to get the most of their time on the water (read more about them).

Below, you’ll find four things you’ll learn if you join the camp. We hope to see you there!

How to be get comfortable on your SUP (in multiple conditions)

The first full day of camp will feature a SUP 101 course that will be broken up based on differing skill levels so each lady and group gets the hands-on instruction they need. This will set you up for success for the rest of the week, where be you’ll be introduced and coached through adventure paddling, SUP surfing and, weather permitting, even downwinding! By the end of the week, your confidence in a variety of conditions will have grown immensely.

How to take your paddling to the next level

Casi and Anna are both highly experienced instructors with years of experience teaching a variety of sports to a wide range of people. Their teaching styles are inclusive, welcoming and detailed. But don’t let their soothing style fool you: these ladies are both exceptional athletes used to pushing themselves in the outdoors. What does that mean for you? They can break SUP down into its simplest terms and get new paddlers excited about the sport while at the same time giving intricate instructions to more advanced paddlers. You’re in good hands, no matter where you’re at in your SUP career.

How to improve your health and wellness

At Camp Bajan Blue, you’ll be living in an amazing house with 24/7 access to your coaches. Beyond the daily morning yoga and targeted clinics, you can pick their brains about paddling, workouts, injury prevention, strength training, weight loss and anything else whenever you want. Casi and Anna are happy to craft their programs specifically for your needs! In addition to this amazing access, delicious, healthy meals will be provided throughout your stay.

How to relax and have fun

Alright, you might already be good at this one. But once you’re on the ground in Barbados, the only thing you have to think about is how to enjoy your experience as much as possible. Gear, food, transportation, instruction and lodging are all taken care of. We designed it that way so you can relax and get the most out of your time in paradise, both on land and in the water. That means you can concentrate on the having-fun part.

RELATED

View the full itinerary for Camp Bajan Blue.

See the official overview for Camp Bajan Blue.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!