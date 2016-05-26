Your next vacation should be kayak fishing in the Bahamas

Most people associate a vacation to the Bahamas with copious amounts of rum, sunburns and way too much Jimmy Buffet.

But, as shown in the newest edition of KAYAK FISH Magazine, you should book your next vacation to the Bahamas for a completely different purpose: World-class kayak fishing.

The video above comes from renowned kayak fisherman Ryan Field, who spent a few days in the Bahamas for the Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament.

While Field might be a slightly more competitive fisherman than you are the main takeaway is this: If you’re willing to venture a bit beyond the resort bar, there’s a plethora of tarpon, snapper, wahoos and even sharks patrolling the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean, just waiting to be caught.

Besides, the poolside bar will always be there for you when you return from fishing.

For more tips and ideas on how to make the most of your next kayak fishing adventure, head over to KAYAK FISH.

More from GrindTV

One of Bali’s best surf spots illegally destroyed by development

Meet the couple traveling to every National Park to create the coolest poster series

The most comfortable ways to travel by air

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!