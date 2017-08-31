Yujiang River Bridge in China reduced to rubble in seconds





The Yujiang River Bridge in Chongqing in southwest China turned into a pile of rubble in a matter of seconds on Wednesday thanks to 1.5 tons of explosives scattered in close to 3,000 blast holes.

More than 10,000 residents were forced to evacuate from buildings on both sides of the river before the explosion, according to CCTV in China.

The 41-year-old Yujiang River Bridge, deemed unsafe, was demolished for the purpose of building a new bridge, which is planned to be completed and open to traffic in about a year, Li Hongtao of Chongqing Construction Engineering Group told CCTV.

“The blast was very successful and was just as we had anticipated,” Meng Xiangdong of the Chongqing Association of Engineering Blasting told CCTV.

“The bridge was located in a cluster of buildings. The demolition had to be complete, environmentally friendly and conducive to post-blast cleanup.”

CCTV reported that the cleanup will take two to three months, after which the construction of the piers and upper structures of the new bridge will begin.

Read more about incidents involving bridges on GrindTV

Breathtaking collapse of ice bridge witnessed by tourists in Argentina

Tourists in China desperately cling to swinging bridge that collapsed; video

Hiker slips off footbridge over Wapama Falls in Yosemite, plunges to death

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!