As a two-time Red Bull Ultimate Waterman champion and one of SUP’s biggest stars, Zane Schweitzer is no stranger to the mental and physical stress of being in the ocean. While he was in the Big Apple for the New York SUP Open, Schweitzer sat down with NBC News BETTER and gave them some tips on how he prepares himself for life both on and off the water. Some highlights include his daily journal practice, mindful tapping and — the most Zane moment of all — his war cry prior to big moments. Check it out in the video above.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

