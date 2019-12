Zaniac SUP Foiling Maui 2 Molokai

Zane Schweitzer is a man on a mission. Check out this insane video of him flying on a SUP foil during the Maui 2 Molokai Challenge. More proof that SUP foiling is the way of the future for downwinding.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

