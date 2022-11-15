12 Ultimate Last Minute Holiday Gifting Ideas

Just because you’ve saved shopping till the last minute doesn’t mean you can’t still bring the wow factor. Check out these amazing last minute holiday gifting ideas that will make it seem like you’ve planned this thoughtful gift well in advance!

Volcom’s Jamie Lynn Gore-Tex Jumpsuit

A 3L Gore-Tex Volcom Outerwear manifestation of nomadic journeyman, Jamie Lynn’s mind, this loose-fit one-piece snow suit takes the utilitarian functionality of a rugged workwear coverall and blends it with modern materials for the mountains. Morphing a unique jumpsuit into a breathable, wearable piece of artistic expression. It’s asymmetrical zipper and prominent artwork by Jamie, himself, creates an ultimate layering piece approved by one of Volocm’s legendary greats. This snowsuit can take you anywhere from backcountry split-boarding, snowmobiling to even cruising the ski resort.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station

Gift your loved one a RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for any adventure ahead. With industry-leading charging speed (fully recharge in 60 minutes) and life cycle (3000 times), RIVER 2 is the best entry-level portable power station in the market. Boasting a capacity of 256Wh, RIVER 2 weighs under 8lbs, making it the perfect outdoor companion to keep all your devices on during outdoor adventures or activities. Normally $299, now at only $219 and an additional 8% off with coupon code EFBF8OFF. SHOP NOW.

Skydio 2+

Drone like a pro. Capture impossible videos.

Your personal flying film crew, Skydio 2+ allows you to fly confidently with unmatched obstacle avoidance and unbeatable subject tracking.

PlayMakar

MVP+ Percussion Massager boasts professional-grade deep muscle massage to relax muscles and release tension in the most compact, quiet, and ergonomic design. The much-anticipated MVP+ Percussion Massage System is equipped with a touchscreen display and incredible massage heads. Revolutionary HeatTip™ warms your muscles to 140 degrees, and a lineup of interchangeable massage heads simulate nine popular Swedish massage techniques.

Western Digital

Give the gift of storage for your favorite Nintendo Switch™ adventures. The Fortnite® edition of the SanDisk microSD™ card for the Nintendo Switch is designed to provide reliable storage as you drop into battle—build or no-build. SanDisk.com | @SanDisk

CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet

If you’re looking for a unique watch for him, CIGA Design Blue Planet is definitely worth a try. It won one of the highest prizes for watchmaking, GPHG in 2021 and impresses its customers with the perfect combination of dedicated craftsmanship and unique aesthetic.

WEMAX Nova 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector

Home cinema has never been this good. Ranked as the best short-throw projector by top-ceiling technical bloggers, Wemax Nova is the ultimate home cinema solution. Get 30% off during this holiday season!

Fish Hippie Brooker RESOLVE Quilted Vest

Fish Hippie’s legacy is waterside ready attire, even when the temps are falling. Crafted for cold weather, the Brooker Resolve Quilted Vest features a modern camo print and functional design that makes it the essential gift for him this holiday season.

Square Off The Smartest Chess Board

A handcrafted automated chess board with a built-in A.I. A real world magic. We bet you’ve never seen something like this before. Order now and get up to $150 off. Use promo code: HOLIDAY2020.

Gita

The gitamini cargo-carrying, following robot by Piaggio Fast Forward is the perfect high tech, high fashion accessory to get you through the holidays. Available in refined Boardwalk Beige or attention-grabbing Spark Citron and now, for a limited time, in chic Shadow Black equipped with an exclusive Bluetooth® enabled speaker. $1,850+ / www.mygita.com

Somavedic

Digital pollution-neutralizing frequency therapy

Do you experience problems with sleep, lack of energy, and stress? These may be the side effects of wireless devices emitting electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs).

Somavedic, a digital pollution-neutralizing frequency therapy device, creates a life-supporting field to improve your sleep & energy and also help you better manage stress. It uses the natural power of precious minerals and metals to harmonize your space so you can achieve your absolute best. Available with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Take 20% off with MJ20 running from 11/23 until 11/30.

INOX Jewelry

Direct from the Heavens.

This one-of-a-kind Men’s Jewelry Cross is made out of real fragments from the Muonionalusta Meteorite. Get him a gift he will actually like to brag about because it is literally out of this world.

