The 13 Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

Most people watch the Super Bowl for the actual game. Two teams battle through a tough playoff run to make it to the championship in the hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But for as much as the Super Bowl is about football, there’s plenty more to watch on TV than just the game, including the commercials, movie trailers, and TV show trailer.

Airtime for commercials during the Super Bowl is in the millions, and for many fans, the commercials are the best part of the game. Over the years, there have been some incredible commercials that have stood the test of time. We decided to look back at some of the all-time best commercials and tried to narrow them down.

These aren’t necessarily in ranked order, but we think they’re some of the most memorable that the Super Bowl has had over the last stretch of decades.

Here’s a look at the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

