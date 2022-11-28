According to Paramount, the new Yellowstone prequel series 1923 will explore the “early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” That’s pretty vague, but as the show moves closer to its mid-December premiere, more details are surfacing about this latest installment on the Dutton family.

A short teaser released earlier this month gave us a glimpse of the show, but a new official trailer sets up its central conflict: Cara and Jacob Dutton (played by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, respectively), must defend their ranch from a new neighbor intent on grabbing up all the land he can. The trailer opens with Donald Whitfield, the wealthy newcomer played by Timothy Dalton, introducing himself to Cara and informing her he’s purchased the ranch adjacent to hers. She’s not thrilled about him moving in.

“Well, this is the Yellowstone,” she replies, “and you have no rights here.”

Later in the trailer, Whitfield announces his intention to “own the whole valley,” which is a direct threat to the Dutton’s Yellowstone ranch. Jacob and Cara are having none of it. At one point, Jacob discusses fighting back against Whitfield and his cronies. The local sheriff is shocked and urges him not to resort to violence.

“You can’t start a range war,” the sheriff cautions.

“The range war’s already started,” Jacob replies.

1923 is part of a growing universe of shows centered on the Dutton family and their beloved Yellowstone ranch. Taylor Sheridan, who created Yellowstone as well as its other prequel, 1883, serves as the executive producer of 1923. In front of the camera, however, the talent is all new.

Harrison Ford in a cowboy hat on horse might conjure up images of him as Indiana Jones, but this show represents new territory for the 80-year-old actor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s his first time headlining a TV drama. In addition to headliners Mirren and Ford, the show also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

In 1923, the stage is set for drama, and the stakes are high. The trailer closes with an ominous warning from Jacob.

“If you attack my family,” he says, “It’s gonna be the last thing you ever do.”

The new series will premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.

