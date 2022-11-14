Fans of Yellowstone, the blockbuster Western series starring Kevin Costner as Montana rancher John Dutton III, have a lot to be excited about right now. The fifth season just premiered over the weekend and, on top of that, Paramount just teased a new spinoff series, 1923. The new series is billed as a prequel to Yellowstone, and like its parent series, it features some high-wattage talent: a grizzled Harrison Ford playing Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara, both ancestors of Costner’s modern-day John Dutton. A teaser trailer released over the weekend provides a sneak peek at what’s to come. If you think the modern Dutton family has a lot of skeletons in the closet, 1923 will show that the family’s dark history runs deep.

“Violence has always haunted this family,” Mirren’s character says in the trailer narration. “It followed us from the Scottish Highlands and the slums of Dublin. And it followed us here.”

The trailer definitely supports that assertion. According to Paramount’s official synopsis, the new series goes back in time to portray the Dutton family weathering “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression,” which ravaged the Mountain West in the first few decades of the 20th century. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much plot, the stitched-together clips show plenty of drama and violence, including WWI battle scenes and a very pissed-off Cara Dutton pointing a shotgun at a would-be assailant.

1923 is part of an ever-expanding universe of shows centered on the Dutton family. Taylor Sheridan, who created Yellowstone as well as its other prequel, 1883, also serves as the executive producer of 1923. In front of the camera, however, the talent is all new. Harrison Ford in a cowboy hat on horse might conjure up images of him as Indiana Jones, but this show represents new territory for the 80-year-old actor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s his first time headlining a TV drama.

If you’re planning on binging Yellowstone Season 5, the 1923 premiere will dovetail nicely with its parent show, so you won’t have long to wait. The new series will premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 18.

